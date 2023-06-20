Mudragada slams Pawan Kalyan for his utterances

Former minister and Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on Tuesday wrote an open letter to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan blaming him for his utterances during the Godavari districts tour and his remarks against Kakinada Urban MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Mudragada wrote a strongly worded letter attacking Pawan for criticising chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in general and Chandrasekhar Reddy as well.

The former minister backed the stand taken by Jagan Mohan Reddy extending reservations for the Kapu community. He sought to advise Pawan Kalyan to “go through my statements when Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the past about Kapu reservations. He clearly said the granting reservations to Kapus was in the Centre’s court and not the state government,” he said.

Asking Pawan Kalyan not to waste his energies in attacking Kakinada Urban MLA, the former minister said that the MLA had won twice, which would not have been possible without the support of the people. He further said that the MLA has been a great supporter of the Kapu movement for the past thirty years.

“It is totally wrong on your part to make abusive comments against Chandrasekhar Reddy, his father Bhaskar Reddy and grandfather Krishna Reddy, alleging that they made money through illegal means. They had never aspired for any posts or positions right from the days of N T Rama Rao,” Mudragada said.

“You were never part of the Kapu movement held in the state on different occasions. But the MLA took an active part and supported the movement by providing transportation. The community received better benefits from him than you,” Mudragada told the Jana Sena chief in the letter.

The former minister further said that the Kapu leaders from the Godavri districts would not excuse the Jana Sena chief if he continued to blindly criticise the supporters of the Kapu movement. He also advised the Jana Sena chief not to utter anything just for political gain.