Politics

Multiple Cases Filed Against Jogi Ramesh

Published on February 2, 2026 by swathy

Multiple Cases Filed Against Jogi Ramesh

Notices To Jogi Ramesh Over Attack on Chandrababu House

Legal trouble is intensifying for former minister Jogi Ramesh, with fresh cases being registered against him at multiple police stations across Andhra Pradesh. The latest case was filed after police alleged that his remarks against IT Minister Nara Lokesh were inappropriate and capable of provoking tensions between castes and religious communities.

Ibrahimpatnam police registered the case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police officials stated that the nature of the comments required immediate legal scrutiny due to their potential impact on public harmony. At the same time, an attack was reported on Jogi Ramesh’s residence. In this incident, TDP workers were accused of vandalism and violence, leading to the registration of a separate case. Based on CCTV footage, police took suo motu action and booked several individuals allegedly involved in the attack. Cases were also filed against those who were arrested while proceeding to inspect the site of the incident.

Among those booked in connection with these developments are NTR district TDP president Devineni Avinash, former Nandigama MLA Monditoka Jagannadha Rao, former AMC chairman Mastan, and Srinivasa Rao. Police clarified that the cases were registered strictly based on evidence and the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

During the time of the attack on his residence, Jogi Ramesh was in Tirupati. He returned home later that night, after which a series of political meetings took place. Speculation briefly surfaced that he had gone underground, but party sources dismissed the reports, stating that he remained at his residence and continued discussions with party workers.

Security has been significantly tightened around Jogi Ramesh’s house, with heavy police deployment to prevent further disturbances. Former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly spoke to Jogi Ramesh over the phone and expressed strong displeasure over the attack on his residence.

Adding to his legal challenges, police confirmed that cases have been registered against Jogi Ramesh in several locations, including Ibrahimpatnam, Tiruvuru, Chittoor, Tirupati, and Chandragiri police stations. He is already out on conditional bail in a spurious liquor case, and the newly registered cases have increased the possibility of his arrest in the coming days.

