Multiple FIRs Against Ambati Rambabu Mark Law Taking Its Course, Not Political Vendetta

The political battle between the TDP and YSRCP over the Tirumala laddu adulteration issue has taken another decisive turn, with the focus now shifting to the conduct of former minister Ambati Rambabu. What began as a controversy over flexis and public statements quickly escalated after Ambati allegedly used abusive and derogatory language against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in public view.

Following these remarks, TDP supporters and leaders across Andhra Pradesh approached local police stations and filed formal complaints. Acting on these complaints, police registered cases following the procedure. Contrary to claims of political targeting, the FIRs were not filed by the government suo motu. They were based on written petitions submitted at different police stations in multiple districts. The list now circulating publicly shows 36 cases registered across the state, with FIRs available in most of them.

Ambati Rambabu was arrested in the Nallapadu police station case in Guntur district and has been remanded to Rajahmundry jail. Legal sources indicate that even if he secures bail in one case, police are prepared to proceed in other cases where due process has already been followed. This is a direct outcome of multiple complaints, not selective enforcement.

The TDP maintains that freedom of speech does not extend to personal abuse, threats, or public disorder. Party leaders argue that law must be equal for everyone, regardless of political affiliation or caste identity. Attempts by YSRCP to project the issue as victimisation are being seen as an effort to divert attention from the core issue of inappropriate conduct and repeated provocation.

From the TDP’s standpoint, this episode underlines a clear message. Political criticism is welcome, but personal abuse and lawlessness will invite legal consequences.