Mumbai Man Arrested for Threatening Eluru MP Putta Mahesh

The Kadapa police have arrested a Mumbai-based man for allegedly threatening Eluru Member of Parliament Putta Mahesh and his father, Sudhakar Yadav. The accused has been identified as Rushanth Jayakumar Wadke, a resident of Mumbai.

According to police officials, the accused posed as an RTI activist and sent a series of threatening emails to the MP. In these messages, he claimed that he would expose details of the assets of the MP and the MLA. He allegedly demanded ₹10 crore and warned that failure to pay would lead to complaints being made to central investigating agencies. The MP also received multiple threatening phone calls.

Following the repeated threats, MP Mahesh reportedly asked the accused to meet Aadi, a personal assistant to MLA Sudhakar Yadav, to discuss the matter. The accused travelled to Mydukur for the meeting. Police said that during the interaction, he threatened Aadi with a knife, robbed him of ₹70,000, and escaped. Aadi later filed a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and a detailed investigation was launched. With support from the Maharashtra Police, Kadapa district police traced the accused to South Mumbai and arrested him. He was brought to Kadapa, produced before a court, and remanded to judicial custody.

Police revealed that the accused misused asset details available from election nomination documents. Investigators confirmed that he is not an RTI activist. Authorities are also searching for two other suspects believed to be involved in the case.