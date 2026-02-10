x
Home > Politics

Municipal Results May Set Stage for a Fresh Assembly By Election in Telangana

Published on February 10, 2026 by Sanyogita

For all three major parties, Municipal elections have turned into a prestige battle. For Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the results carry even greater weight. They are being seen as a direct measure of his government’s performance and political grip after coming to power.Strong indications suggest that Telangana may soon head towards another Assembly by-election. Sources say the groundwork is nearly complete and that a formal announcement is likely once municipal results are declared.
The possible by-election is closely linked to the ongoing disqualification controversy involving ten MLAs who switched sides from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The party moved the Supreme Court seeking their disqualification. Following hearings, the Speaker cleared eight MLAs, but kept decisions pending in two cases. These involve Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari.

The Speaker’s decision on these two names has now become politically sensitive. The Supreme Court has already directed that pending disqualification petitions be decided within a fixed time. That deadline is expected to end in the third week of this month, adding pressure for a final call.Danam Nagender’s case is drawing the most attention. He won the Khairatabad Assembly seat as a BRS candidate in the 2023 elections. In 2024, he contested the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat as a Congress candidate. This has strengthened the view that disqualification is almost inevitable. Political circles believe the Congress is prepared for that outcome and may even ask him to resign, clearing the way for a by-election in Khairatabad.

The ruling Indian National Congress appears confident about its chances. After the 2023 Assembly elections, the party has already won by elections in Cantonment and Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Those victories have boosted morale, and the leadership seems ready to face another urban by poll if the situation demands it. Much now depends on the municipal election results. A strong performance could give the Congress the confidence to move quickly on the by election decision. A weaker showing could slow things down or change the strategy.

