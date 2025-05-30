Murali Mohan’s sensible advice to AP and Telangana Govts

Veteran actor and former MP Murali Mohan gave a sensible advice to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments regarding film awards. He urged both the states to join hands and jointly take up Awards selection and distribution for Telugu movies.

The octogenarian actor and film maker made this suggestion, after announcing Gaddar Film Awards instituted by Telangana Government in Hyderabad on Friday. Telangana Govt announced Gaddar Awards for Telugu films released between 2014 and 2023 years on Friday.

Hinting that Telugu film industry is a one entity and all Telugu people are one, irrespective of two states, Murali Mohan batted for a united Awards for Telugu movies.

“Telugu film industry is one and film actors and technicians belong to both the Telugu states. Therefore I request AP and Telangana CMs to come together and plan a united Awards selection and distribution procedure for Telugu movies. This will not just present Telugu people as one but also streamline movie Awards selection and distribution,” said Murali Mohan making an appeal to Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy.

Murali Mohan added that giving Telugu movies awards together will also avoid unnecessary controversies.

“If two separate Awards are given by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Govts, then it might lead to unnecessary controversies. If one movie is selected by one Govt and another one by another Govt, this will invariably lead to differences and controversies. Both Govts can work on nitty-gritty as to how to conduct Awards ceremony together,” explained Murali Mohan, signing off.