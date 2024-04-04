Murder politics is part of YSRCP’s DNA, says Naidu

Spread the love

Observing that murder politics is part of YSRCP’s DNA, TDP supremo and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday said that Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his capacity as the YSRCP president, sought votes in 2014 claiming that his father, the former chief minister, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was murdered while in 2019 he approached the voters claiming that his paternal uncle was done to death.

“Now Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the Chief Minister of the State, again resorting to similar murder politics by not paying pension to the beneficiaries,” Chandrababu Naidu said while addressing a huge public meeting at Kovvur in East Godavari district as part of his Praja Galam. Who is the feudalist, whether the leader who has implemented 27 welfare schemes for Dalits is the feudalist or the person who has withdrawn all these schemes, he said in an oblique reference to Jagan.

The leader who filled the empty stomachs of the poor through Anna Cantees is the feudalist or who closed these cantees after coming to power thus forcing the poor to starve, Chandrababu Naidu asked. The TDP supremo made it clear that the Dalits are totally revolting against the YSRCP.

Stating that he will certainly implement all the welfare schemes not by going for debts but by creating assets, Chandrababu Naidu also promised to rebuild the State sans ganja, drugs and J-brand liquor within 100 days of coming to power. Expressing confidence that the victory is that of the TDP allied National Democratic Alliance (NDA) both at the Centre and in the State, he said that the people are not willing even to attend Jagan Redddy’s public meetings despite arranging buses for transport and even after paying money to them.

“The enthusiasm in all of you reflects the fact that you are eagerly waiting for May 13 to send Jagan home through your votes. Kovvur is the bastion of TDP but the Jana Sena and the BJP activists too should be active in taking part in the campaign. From this dais I appreciate the efforts of Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, for coming forward to save the State,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

The BJP and the Jana Sena have come forward to have an alliance with the TDP only to work for the victory of the people, he said, adding that Daggubati Purandheswari is contesting to the Lok Sabha from here while two Jana Sena candidates are part of the race of the alliance for the Assembly from here. Since the fan has come to a grinding halt and will no longer rotate, the people are aware of this fact and are getting ready to make it into pieces, Chandrababu Naidu said.

Extending support to the advocates who are fighting against the Land Titling Act, Chandrababu Naidu promised to revoke the legislation soon after coming to power. “Work hard for these 39 days and I will take the responsibility personally to bring the State back on track. The victory of all our candidates should be one-sided,” Chandrababu Naidu said.