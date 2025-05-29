Music Composers demanding Double Digit Remunerations

The remunerations of actors have reached the skies after pandemic. Now, some of the leading technicians have been demanding big money. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad emerged as the first Telugu music composer to receive double digit remuneration in crores and he got it for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Thaman who delivered consecutive hits is also demanding double digit remuneration. Devi Sri Prasad is demanding Rs 12 crores per film while Thaman is quoting Rs 10 crores per film in Telugu.

Anirudh Ravichander emerged as the top music composer among the South music directors. He is demanding Rs 15+ crores per film and the music rights of his films are sold for over Rs 18 crores. Young music composer Bheems is also demanding big remuneration and he is quoting Rs 8 crores per film. The producers are negotiating with Bheems for his films. Kannada composer Ajaneesh Loknath is demanding Rs 6 crores per film and his background score is widely popular. He has been doing a bunch of Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies. The remunerations of music composers have seen a huge rise in the recent months.