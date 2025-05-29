x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Music Composers demanding Double Digit Remunerations

Published on May 29, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ajay Devgn takes a Dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga
image
Chandrababu Roars at TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa
image
Icon Star Allu Arjun is rewriting history
image
Vijay wraps up Jana Nayagan
image
Music Composers demanding Double Digit Remunerations

Music Composers demanding Double Digit Remunerations

The remunerations of actors have reached the skies after pandemic. Now, some of the leading technicians have been demanding big money. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad emerged as the first Telugu music composer to receive double digit remuneration in crores and he got it for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Thaman who delivered consecutive hits is also demanding double digit remuneration. Devi Sri Prasad is demanding Rs 12 crores per film while Thaman is quoting Rs 10 crores per film in Telugu.

Anirudh Ravichander emerged as the top music composer among the South music directors. He is demanding Rs 15+ crores per film and the music rights of his films are sold for over Rs 18 crores. Young music composer Bheems is also demanding big remuneration and he is quoting Rs 8 crores per film. The producers are negotiating with Bheems for his films. Kannada composer Ajaneesh Loknath is demanding Rs 6 crores per film and his background score is widely popular. He has been doing a bunch of Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies. The remunerations of music composers have seen a huge rise in the recent months.

Next Vijay wraps up Jana Nayagan Previous PoK Will Soon Merge With India, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
else

TRENDING

image
Ajay Devgn takes a Dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga
image
Icon Star Allu Arjun is rewriting history
image
Vijay wraps up Jana Nayagan

Latest

image
Ajay Devgn takes a Dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga
image
Chandrababu Roars at TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa
image
Icon Star Allu Arjun is rewriting history
image
Vijay wraps up Jana Nayagan
image
Music Composers demanding Double Digit Remunerations

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Roars at TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa
image
PoK Will Soon Merge With India, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black