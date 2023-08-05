My goal is to supply Godavari waters to Seema, says Naidu

Making it clear that his sole aim is to bring the Godavari waters to Rayalaseema, TDP supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, said here on Saturday that he laid the foundation for development of the region on the lines of Hyderabad.

In a road show at Srikalahasti, Naidu fondly recalled that whenever he visits this area, who immediately comes to his mind is Bojjala Ramakrishna Reddy. ”Bojjala is a classic example for ethical politics,” Naidu said.

”Why some leaders and officers are getting unnerved when I say about psycho politics,” the TDP supremo asked. Pointing out that he is visiting Srikalahasti as part of his ‘Yudha Bheri’ programme, Naidu said that the country is today witnessing wars for water. That is the importance of water, he added.

Stating that the TDP has the history of completing major projects like Telugu Ganga, Galeri-Nagari and Handri-Neeva, Naidu said that this Government is not in a position to supply water even to canals. Immediately after the TDP forms the coming government, the Godavari waters will be supplied to this area to meet the drinking and irrigation water needs of the people of the region, he said.

”Despite all the troubles being created by this Government, I will continue my fight for the Telugu people and will make the Telugu community as number one in the world,” Naidu stated. Maintaining that the Kurukshetra war has started in the State, the TDP supremo said that Kurukshetra war is a fight for justice.

”We should defeat the Kauravas in this war,” Naidu gave a call to the people of the State. He said he is seeking public support for this war.

Asking all those who are in the YSRCP who want the State to be progressed should immediately desert the party, the TDP supremo asked them to join hands with him.

The prices of all the essentials are not within the reach of the common man, Naidu said and stated that this is the reason as to why he announced Super Six which will be implemented once the TDP is back in power.