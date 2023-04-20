My top initiative is to stand by poor, says Chandrababu

Former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday made it clear that his top priority is to stand by the poor and support those suffering from poverty.

In a close interaction with women at Markapur on his birthday on Thursday, Chandrababu Naidu said that ”I always think about people, and I never work for myself. I regularly think about the future of the people,” Chandrababu Naidu said. It is only because of the Vision-2020, Hyderabad city stood on the 65th position in the world having the richest persons, he added.

Should only Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, be the crorepati and the poor should not become crorepatis, Chandrababu asked. He wanted to know whether the people trust his aim of creating assets and distribute it equally.

”My main goal is to see to it that whenever Telugus are there in the world they should stand in top position,” Chandrababu said, adding that another intention is for the people in the State, the Telugus living in other States too should become crorepatis. The TDP supremo called upon the people to join hands with him to realise these goals.

Observing that women are in any way behind men, Chandrababu Naidu said that he started Dwcra system only to ensure that women become rich like men. Even in the IT field too women are progressing well like their men counterparts, he stated. Chandrababu made it clear that the time has come for all the Telugu people living across the globe to pay their mite to their motherland.

Pointing out that when he talked about cell phones people laughed at him, Chandrababu said that now there is no single person who is not using mobile phones. ”Am I asking for something which is not possible,” Chandrababu Naidu asked and he released an ideology document at the programme.