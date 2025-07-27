Mysaa, Rashmika Kicks Off A Bold Chapter

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to surprise audiences once again, this time with Mysaa, a raw and emotionally charged action drama that marks a bold new chapter in her career. Collaborating with first-time director Rawindra Pulle, the national star essays an intense and unconventional lead role as a Gond tribal woman.

The project was launched today with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Suresh Babu initiated the first clap, Ravi Kiran Kola rolled the camera, and Hanu Raghavapudi, script in hand, lent his touch by directing the auspicious muhurtham shot. The movie starts rolling tomorrow. The title and first look of the movie created a lot of enthusiasm.

To embody the fierce, grounded spirit of her character, Rashmika underwent rigorous training, including stunt preparation.

Backed by Unformula Films banner, Mysaa has cinematography by Shreyaas P Krishna of Retro fame, while Andy Long of Kalki 2898 AD fame is the stunt director.

More details of Mysaa are awaited.