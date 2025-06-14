Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home

A mysterious death occurred in Aleru MLA Beerla Ilaiah’s home, raising eyebrows in Telangana political circles. According to the information received till now, Gandhamalla Ravi, a cook and personal assistant of MLA, died under mysterious conditions in Yadagirigutta.

Chief Whip Beerla Ilaiah’s residence is located in Yadagirigutta. As the death occurred in the third floor of the building in which MLA stays, the incident is taking sensational turn.

As per the information provided by Police, Gandham Ravi has reportedly committed suicide by hanging on Friday. Police are investigating further on the mysterious death.

Meanwhile local BRS leaders raised suspicion over MLA’s personal assistant’s death. As the death occurred in the residence of MLA, BRS leaders are considering it as a serious issue to be probed.

“While Gandhamalla Ravi died late in the night, the news didn’t came out till next day. MLA team members are saying that, Ravi died by hanging. If so, why was body silently taken down, without informing to anyone. Even postmortem was done after we raised voice,” said a Yadagirigutta BRS leader speaking in a press conference arranged to highlight mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s house.

“Gandhamalla Ravi is known to everyone in Yadagirigutta constituency as MLA Beerla Ilaiah’s personal assistant. So it has be probed whether he has been murdered or committed suicide,” demanded local BRS leader.

Meanwhile MLA Beerla Ilaiah met Gandhamalla Ravi’s family members and assured support for the bereaved family.

The exact reason for the death of MLA Beerla Ilaiah’s aide and personal assistant will be known only after thorough investigation.