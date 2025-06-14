x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
View all stories
Home > Politics

Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home

Published on June 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa Trailer: The story of a Devotional Warrior
image
Anirudh refutes ‘Marriage’ rumours
image
Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home
image
Why did Ram Charan and Trivikram film hit a Roadblock?
image
Is Anirudh getting married to Kavya Maaran?

Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home

A mysterious death occurred in Aleru MLA Beerla Ilaiah’s home, raising eyebrows in Telangana political circles. According to the information received till now, Gandhamalla Ravi, a cook and personal assistant of MLA, died under mysterious conditions in Yadagirigutta.

Chief Whip Beerla Ilaiah’s residence is located in Yadagirigutta. As the death occurred in the third floor of the building in which MLA stays, the incident is taking sensational turn.

As per the information provided by Police, Gandham Ravi has reportedly committed suicide by hanging on Friday. Police are investigating further on the mysterious death.

Meanwhile local BRS leaders raised suspicion over MLA’s personal assistant’s death. As the death occurred in the residence of MLA, BRS leaders are considering it as a serious issue to be probed.

“While Gandhamalla Ravi died late in the night, the news didn’t came out till next day. MLA team members are saying that, Ravi died by hanging. If so, why was body silently taken down, without informing to anyone. Even postmortem was done after we raised voice,” said a Yadagirigutta BRS leader speaking in a press conference arranged to highlight mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s house.

“Gandhamalla Ravi is known to everyone in Yadagirigutta constituency as MLA Beerla Ilaiah’s personal assistant. So it has be probed whether he has been murdered or committed suicide,” demanded local BRS leader.

Meanwhile MLA Beerla Ilaiah met Gandhamalla Ravi’s family members and assured support for the bereaved family.

The exact reason for the death of MLA Beerla Ilaiah’s aide and personal assistant will be known only after thorough investigation.

Next Anirudh refutes ‘Marriage’ rumours Previous Why did Ram Charan and Trivikram film hit a Roadblock?
else

TRENDING

image
Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa Trailer: The story of a Devotional Warrior
image
Why did Ram Charan and Trivikram film hit a Roadblock?
image
Is Anirudh getting married to Kavya Maaran?

Latest

image
Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa Trailer: The story of a Devotional Warrior
image
Anirudh refutes ‘Marriage’ rumours
image
Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home
image
Why did Ram Charan and Trivikram film hit a Roadblock?
image
Is Anirudh getting married to Kavya Maaran?

Most Read

image
Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home
image
CM Revanth Reddy finally cheers up govt employees
image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister