AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Home > Movie News

Mythri issues a Clarification on Pushpa 2: The Rule Release

Published on August 30, 2024 by

allu arjun

Pushpa 2: The Rule happens to be one of the most awaited pan-Indian films this year. Mythri Movie Makers is producing this film on a lavish scale. During the teaser launch event of Mathu Vadalara 2, the makers issued a clarification on the release date of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Ravi Yalamanchili, one of the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule said that the film will hit the screens on time. “We are comfortable with the work and the final copy will be ready by November 20th. The first half edit will be ready by September 2nd and the second half edit will be ready by October 6th” told Ravi.

He also said that the final copy will be ready by November 20th and the censor formalities will be completed by November 25th and the film will head for a grand release without last minute tensions. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are chalking out huge promotional plans across the country. Allu Arjun will spend a month on the promotions of the film. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya plays other important roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Next Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak Media Interaction Previous Nani announces and launches COURT
