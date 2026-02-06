x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Mythri locks Naveen Polishetty

Published on February 6, 2026 by swathy

Mythri locks Naveen Polishetty

Mythri locks Naveen Polishetty

Naveen Polishetty has delivered four blockbusters in a row which is almost impossible for any actor. He has been taking considerable breaks, working on scripts, planning the budgets and is executing them as per the plan. He is working with technicians who are in his comfort zone and the output in all his films is impressive. The box-office numbers of his recent film Anaganaga Oka Raju clearly indicate that the Telugu audience have owned him as an actor. Top Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers has locked Naveen Polishetty for a film.

Naveen Polishetty met Yerneni Naveen of Mythri Movie Makers recently and the actor agreed to do a film. But the film will not happen immediately. Naveen Polishetty has other commitments lined up and he is also not in a hurry. An official announcement will be made by Mythri Movie Makers soon.

