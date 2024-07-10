Mythri Makers, Only Telugu Banner In Power List

Spread the love

Mythri Movie Makers is one of the most popular and successful production houses right now in the country.

While they have a big list of movies in production stages, the line-up of movies that are about to go on floors is also very huge.

Mythri Movie Makers has now got a place in FC-Ormax’s power list of production houses for the year 2024.

Film Companion and Ormax come together to recognize the powerhouses driving the entertainment industry and Mythri Movie Makers is the only production house from Telugu to get place.

The production house that delivered numerous blockbusters in the last few years is making films at the Pan India level. Pushpa 2 is the next big attraction.

Mythri Movie Makers has also become successful in distributing Telugu and other language movies.