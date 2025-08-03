Mythri Movie Makers bring Kannada hit Su from So to Telugu shores

Mythri Movie Makers had been associating with highly talented creative individuals, expanding their operations to all Indian languages. They have been bringing good cinema from other languages to Telugu audiences as well. Now, they are releasing Kannada blockbuster Su from So, in Telugu.

The movie stars Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash K Thuminadu is Written & Directed by JP Thuminad. The fresh and hilarious take on rural beliefs and intelligent spin on invents made it an instantaneous rage in Kannada Cinema.

The movie is produced by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kalasa, Raj B Shetty and the production values and content quality are impeccable say those who saw the film. Sumedh K’s music and production values with all newcomers have been appreciated by critics and general audiences alike.

The movie is said to be a must watch for everyone and family audiences will be thrilled to witness in theatres, say makers. It is releasing on 8th August in Telugu states and makers promise to deliver a memorable novelistic hilarious entertainer. Makers are planning to release the trailer, tomorrow.