rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Home > Movie News

Mythri Movie Makers hints of Rashmika’s Comeback

Published on May 3, 2025 by swathy

Top actress Rashmika is occupied with enough work and she has many films lined up. There are rumors that the actress will soon team up with Vijay Deverakonda again and the shoot commences soon. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The production house hinted of Rashmika signing the project. The actress too responded to the post on social media. The hint says that the official confirmation and announcement will be made soon. “#HmmLetsSee” is the hashtag used by the team.

The shoot commences in June and the pre-production work of the film reached the final stages. Touted to be a periodic drama, the film is an interesting attempt. Rahul worked on the script for more than two years. Speculations say that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a dual role as a father and son. The film is set in the British backdrop between 1854 and 1878. Some of the top technicians are working for the film and more details are expected to be announced very soon.

