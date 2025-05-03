Mythri Movie Makers hints of Rashmika’s Comeback

Top actress Rashmika is occupied with enough work and she has many films lined up. There are rumors that the actress will soon team up with Vijay Deverakonda again and the shoot commences soon. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The production house hinted of Rashmika signing the project. The actress too responded to the post on social media. The hint says that the official confirmation and announcement will be made soon. “#HmmLetsSee” is the hashtag used by the team.

The shoot commences in June and the pre-production work of the film reached the final stages. Touted to be a periodic drama, the film is an interesting attempt. Rahul worked on the script for more than two years. Speculations say that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a dual role as a father and son. The film is set in the British backdrop between 1854 and 1878. Some of the top technicians are working for the film and more details are expected to be announced very soon.