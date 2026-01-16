Mythri Movie Makers lines up Ten pan-Indian Films

Mythri Movie Makers emerged as the top production house of Telugu cinema and the Telugu production house is now busy with films in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Apart from several small and medium budget films, Mythri Movie Makers is lining up some of the biggest films of Indian cinema. Here is the list of their upcoming projects:

Ustaad Bhagath Singh: Pawan Kalyan plays a fearless cop and the shoot is wrapped up. This Harish Shankar directorial will release in March 2026. Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna are the leading ladies and Pawan plays the role of a cop in this film which happens to be the remake of Tamil film Theri. The movie will head for a simultaneous release in all the Indian languages.

Peddi (Co-producers): Ram Charan and Buchi Babu’s Peddi is the co-production of Mythri Movie Makers and Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer. The film is carrying extra-ordinary buzz and the film releases in March 2026. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and AR Rahman is the music composer. Peddi will head for a pan-Indian release.

Fauji: Prabhas is working with Hanu Raghavapudi for Fauji, a periodic action drama which is planned on a record budget. Mythri Movie Makers is spending lavishly on the film and the team is in plans to release the film this year.

Dragon: NTR and Prashanth Neel are working for the first time and the film titled Dragon is a high-voltage action drama. The film was initially slated for June release but it was pushed. The new release date will be announced soon. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers.

Ram Charan and Sukumar Film: Ram Charan and Sukumar will work for the second time after a blockbuster like Rangasthalam. The shoot commences post summer this year and it will be made on a record budget. The film will head for a pan-Indian release in 2027.

Jai Hanuman: Prasanth Varma has impressed Kannada Superstar Rishab Shetty with the script of Jai Hanuman, the sequel of Hanuman. The shoot starts later this year and Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll this pan-Indian attempt, a devotional drama.

Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj Film: Icon Star Allu Arjun will soon work with Lokesh Kanagaraj and the prestigious film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The shoot commences in October this year and this film is also a pan-Indian project.

Ajith and Adhik Ravichandran Film: After the super success of Good Bad Ugly, Ajith and Adhik Ravichandran are teaming up for the second time and the shoot commences in February. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this Tamil film.

Rajinikanth Film: Superstar Rajinikanth was paid a big advance by the production house long ago. Rajinikanth is expected to allocate dates for the film next year.

Salman Khan: Mythri Movie Makers is the first Tollywood production house to pay a big advance to Salman Khan. Raj and DK are currently working on a script for the Bollywood Superstar and the shoot starts soon.