x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mythri Movie Makers lines up Ten pan-Indian Films

Published on January 16, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records
image
Puri’s Slum Dog 1st Look: Sethupathi’s Menacing Authority
image
Mythri Movie Makers lines up Ten pan-Indian Films
image
Sharwa’s NNNM Enjoys Sankranthi To Fullest

Mythri Movie Makers lines up Ten pan-Indian Films

Mythri Movie Makers emerged as the top production house of Telugu cinema and the Telugu production house is now busy with films in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Apart from several small and medium budget films, Mythri Movie Makers is lining up some of the biggest films of Indian cinema. Here is the list of their upcoming projects:

Ustaad Bhagath Singh: Pawan Kalyan plays a fearless cop and the shoot is wrapped up. This Harish Shankar directorial will release in March 2026. Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna are the leading ladies and Pawan plays the role of a cop in this film which happens to be the remake of Tamil film Theri. The movie will head for a simultaneous release in all the Indian languages.

Peddi (Co-producers): Ram Charan and Buchi Babu’s Peddi is the co-production of Mythri Movie Makers and Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer. The film is carrying extra-ordinary buzz and the film releases in March 2026. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and AR Rahman is the music composer. Peddi will head for a pan-Indian release.

Fauji: Prabhas is working with Hanu Raghavapudi for Fauji, a periodic action drama which is planned on a record budget. Mythri Movie Makers is spending lavishly on the film and the team is in plans to release the film this year.

Dragon: NTR and Prashanth Neel are working for the first time and the film titled Dragon is a high-voltage action drama. The film was initially slated for June release but it was pushed. The new release date will be announced soon. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers.

Ram Charan and Sukumar Film: Ram Charan and Sukumar will work for the second time after a blockbuster like Rangasthalam. The shoot commences post summer this year and it will be made on a record budget. The film will head for a pan-Indian release in 2027.

Jai Hanuman: Prasanth Varma has impressed Kannada Superstar Rishab Shetty with the script of Jai Hanuman, the sequel of Hanuman. The shoot starts later this year and Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll this pan-Indian attempt, a devotional drama.

Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj Film: Icon Star Allu Arjun will soon work with Lokesh Kanagaraj and the prestigious film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The shoot commences in October this year and this film is also a pan-Indian project.

Ajith and Adhik Ravichandran Film: After the super success of Good Bad Ugly, Ajith and Adhik Ravichandran are teaming up for the second time and the shoot commences in February. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this Tamil film.

Rajinikanth Film: Superstar Rajinikanth was paid a big advance by the production house long ago. Rajinikanth is expected to allocate dates for the film next year.

Salman Khan: Mythri Movie Makers is the first Tollywood production house to pay a big advance to Salman Khan. Raj and DK are currently working on a script for the Bollywood Superstar and the shoot starts soon.

Next Puri’s Slum Dog 1st Look: Sethupathi’s Menacing Authority Previous Sharwa’s NNNM Enjoys Sankranthi To Fullest
else

TRENDING

image
Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records
image
Puri’s Slum Dog 1st Look: Sethupathi’s Menacing Authority

Latest

image
Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records
image
Puri’s Slum Dog 1st Look: Sethupathi’s Menacing Authority
image
Mythri Movie Makers lines up Ten pan-Indian Films
image
Sharwa’s NNNM Enjoys Sankranthi To Fullest

Most Read

image
P4 Programme Will Bridge Economic Gaps, Says Chandrababu Naidu
image
Telangana Speaker Gives Clean Chit to Two MLAs in Defection Case
image
Budget 2026: Rising Expectations Around Tax Relief and Consumer Growth

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch