Mythri Movie Makers locks one more Successful Director

Mythri Movie Makers is always on a hunt for young talent. The top production house paid hefty advances for several successful and young directors. They have now paid a huge advance for Chidambaram, the man behind the blockbuster Manjummel Boys. Mythri Movie Makers distributed the Telugu version of Manjummel Boys and the film did well across the Telugu states. Chidambaram is committed for a Hindi film for Phantom Studios owned by Madhu Mantena. Soon after completing it, he will work for Mythri Movie Makers.

The script, genre or the actor are yet to be finalized. Mythri Movie Makers locked him for his next film for now. The production house also paid an advance for Deepak Reddy who directed Manasa Maha that won several awards. He is currently working on a script and an official announcement will be made soon. Mythri Movie Makers is currently working on some of the biggest projects of Indian cinema and they have films with Pawan Kalyan, NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sunny Deol, Ajith and others.

