x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mythri Movie Makers pays Big Money for Ilayaraja

Published on December 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Telangana still waiting for Akhanda 2 Bookings
image
Mythri Movie Makers pays Big Money for Ilayaraja
image
A Long Outing for Nani from Tomorrow
image
Chiranjeevi thanks Venky for making MSG even more special
image
Viral: IndiGo Flight Delays Disrupt Travel at Hyderabad Airports

Mythri Movie Makers pays Big Money for Ilayaraja

Legendary music composer Ilayaraja is completely focused on copyright claims and he is approaching legal ways to mint money from the producers for using his old songs. A composer of his stature should offer them for free and he was trolled for his acts. Mythri Movie Makers landed into a legal battle with Ilayaraja for using his songs in Good Bad Ugly and Dude that are produced by the production house. The issue has now been compromised after Mythri Movie Makers paid Rs 50 lakhs as compensation for Ilayaraja.

Three old songs of Ilayaraja were used in Good Bad Ugly and two songs were used in Dude. Mythri Movie Makers has decided to compensate instead of making changes and facing legal challenges. After the amount was paid, Ilayaraja agreed for a public statement. Earlier to this, Ilayaraja had demanded Rs 2 crores from the team of Manjummel Boys and the issue was settled for Rs 60 lakhs.

Next Telangana still waiting for Akhanda 2 Bookings Previous A Long Outing for Nani from Tomorrow
else

TRENDING

image
Telangana still waiting for Akhanda 2 Bookings
image
Mythri Movie Makers pays Big Money for Ilayaraja
image
A Long Outing for Nani from Tomorrow

Latest

image
Telangana still waiting for Akhanda 2 Bookings
image
Mythri Movie Makers pays Big Money for Ilayaraja
image
A Long Outing for Nani from Tomorrow
image
Chiranjeevi thanks Venky for making MSG even more special
image
Viral: IndiGo Flight Delays Disrupt Travel at Hyderabad Airports

Most Read

image
Viral: IndiGo Flight Delays Disrupt Travel at Hyderabad Airports
image
NDA Gears Up for Big Legislative Push to Secure Amaravati’s Future
image
SIT Adds Two More Accused in YSRCP-Era Liquor Scam, Key Mumbai Jewellers Caught in Money Routing Web

Related Articles

Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look