Mythri Movie Makers pays Big Money for Ilayaraja

Legendary music composer Ilayaraja is completely focused on copyright claims and he is approaching legal ways to mint money from the producers for using his old songs. A composer of his stature should offer them for free and he was trolled for his acts. Mythri Movie Makers landed into a legal battle with Ilayaraja for using his songs in Good Bad Ugly and Dude that are produced by the production house. The issue has now been compromised after Mythri Movie Makers paid Rs 50 lakhs as compensation for Ilayaraja.

Three old songs of Ilayaraja were used in Good Bad Ugly and two songs were used in Dude. Mythri Movie Makers has decided to compensate instead of making changes and facing legal challenges. After the amount was paid, Ilayaraja agreed for a public statement. Earlier to this, Ilayaraja had demanded Rs 2 crores from the team of Manjummel Boys and the issue was settled for Rs 60 lakhs.