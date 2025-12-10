Mythri to bet Big on Ajith’s New Film

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is on a break after the release of Good Bad Ugly. This action comedy was directed by Adhik Ravichandran and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film released in summer this year and it ended up as a decent hit in Tamil. Impressed with his work, Ajith has assigned one more film for Adhik Ravichandran. The scriptwork of the film has been wrapped up and Ajith gave his final nod recently.

The shooting formalities are planned to commence in November but they were pushed. The shoot of this untitled action drama starts in February 2026 and Mythri Movie Makers is on board to produce this project too. The makers will spend lavishly on the film. Good Bad Ugly was not a big profitable film for Mythri but they have decided to produce the next film of Ajith because of the bonding with the actor. The producers will also spend big money on Ajith and Adhik Ravichandran’s project. The film is expected to have a Christmas 2026 release in all the Indian languages.