Home > Movie News

Mythri’s Biggest Nizam Bet with Peddi

Published on March 9, 2026 by sankar

Mythri’s Biggest Nizam Bet with Peddi

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi will hit the screens on April 30th across the globe. The film is the most awaited Telugu film of the year and Mythri’s close friend Venkata Satish Kilaru is making his debut as producer with this film. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the co-producers. He has been closing the theatrical deals from the past few weeks. The Nizam theatrical rights are crucial for any film and he wanted to close the deal for a record price.

Mythri’s distribution house Mythri Film Distributors has now bagged the rights for a record price and they will release the film in Nizam. Other top distributors like Dil Raju and Asian Suniel are keen to acquire the Nizam rights of Peddi but Mythri has decided to release the film. The financials and the partnership deals are not disclosed but Peddi is valued at a record price. Peddi is a rustic sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. AR Rahman is scoring the music and background score.

