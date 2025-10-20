Mythri’s Dude firmly reins at top for Diwali weekend

Mythri Movie Makers have been delivering huge blockbusters and now, they have joined hands with Pradeep Ranganathan to deliver a memorable blockbuster for this Diwali. The actor has completed his hat-trick with the film after blockbusters like Love Today and Return of Dragon.

Dude is reigning on top with packed theatres for Diwali weekend becoming No.1 choice to audiences. The Diwali Winner has collected Rs.66 crores+ gross worldwide in just three days. Pradeep’s stylish looks and swaggy antics have become a rage with the audiences.

Director Keertiswaran has delivered a remarkable mix of fun, entertainment and emotional romantic ride with Gen-Z sensibilities. Mamitha Baiju has played the leading lady role and her performance is being praised by everyone.

Trade analysts are stating that the movie is set to create records in upcoming days. The Diwali Day collections have been huge in Telugu States, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. With this record breaking reception, movie is set to smash records for any medium budget film.