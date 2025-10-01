x
Mythri’s Interesting Film Announcement Tomorrow

Published on October 1, 2025 by sankar

Mythri’s Interesting Film Announcement Tomorrow

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is working with the top stars of Telugu cinema like Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan and NTR. The production house is also lining up films with young and successful actors. An interesting project will be announced tomorrow morning on the auspicious day of Dasara. Mythri Movie Makers is producing a film with Sree Vishnu and this comic entertainer will be directed by Ram Abbaraju.

Ram Abbaraju made an impressive debut with Sree Vishnu’s Samajavaragamana and their association is said to be a laugh riot. Rumors also say that the film is the sequel for Samajavaragamana and the makers have to clarify the same. The pre-production work of the film commenced recently and the shoot commences early next year. Sree Vishnu has two films lined up and they will be completed this year. Ram Abbaraju is working on Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari which is due for Sankranthi 2026 release.

