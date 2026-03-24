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Home > Movie News

Mythri’s Next With Soori, Intriguing Poster

Published on March 24, 2026 by swathy

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Mythri’s Next With Soori, Intriguing Poster

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling good number of Pan India films with big stars, and they are also backing content-rich movies. After making films like Good Bad Ugly and Dude, they have now announced their third Tamil film- #MythriTamil03, starring the very talented Soori in the lead. The film will be directed by R Ravikumar and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

The announcement poster shows a solitary figure from the back, submerged in stagnant floodwater up to his waist. His distorted reflection on the water’s surface adds a haunting duality. A weapon hanging loosely in his hand signals brewing turmoil. Around him float remnants of ordinary life. Dominating the visual is the striking phrase “Blood Followed The Flood”.

With an arresting first impression and a formidable team in place, the mystery around the film is only getting deeper. The makers will announce the other details soon.

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