Kiran Abbavaram, who made a mark as a performer and a commercially bankable actor with films like Raja Varu Rani Garu, SR Kalyana Mandapam, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, is back in a fun entertainer titled Rules Ranjan. He’ll be seen in a brand new bespectacled, nerdy avatar in the film. DJ Tillu girl Neha Shetty plays the female lead in the project.

Rathinam Krishna, the brain behind acclaimed films Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu, Oxygen, is the writer and the director of the film. He has come up with a non-stop laughter ride that’ll appeal to the tastes of all audiences. Young, passionate producers Divyang Lavania, Murali Krishnaa Vemuri are bankrolling the film under Star Light Entertainment.

While the promotional material of Rules Ranjan has made a mark among film buffs already, the first single from the entertainer Naalo Nene Lenu was launched today. Amrish composes the music for the project. Promising singer Sarath Santosh has crooned for the love track which has lyrics by Rambabu Gosala. The song unfolds at a college where the geeky protagonist is completely smitten by his lady love.

‘Naalo nene lenu, neeloney unnaanu..Oohallonaa lenu, pillaa oosulloney unnaanu,’ the opening lines of the feel-good number describes the plight of a lovestruck youngster. The relatable lyrics, catchy composition strike a chord with a listener instantly. Kiran Abbavaram’s antics, Neha Shetty’s traditional girl-next-door appeal, their on-screen chemistry in addition to the classy cinematography and the lively backdrops contribute to its appeal.

“I’m very happy to have written a song for Rules Ranjan. The director Rathinam Krishna came up with a very interesting situation and asked me to use simple words to convey the boy’s love for a girl. Right from the opening stanza ‘Naalo Nene Lenu..Neelone Unnanu’, the music complements the lyrics beautifully. Kiran Abbavaram and Neha Shetty look great in the relatable number that’s shot well and has a fantastic tune. The singer Sarath Santosh has done complete justice to it. I’m confident it’ll be a major hit. I thank the producers for giving me the opportunity to work for such a good banner and the entire team for their encouragement. I wish the film becomes a huge hit too,” the lyricist Rambabu Gosala said.

The producers have left no stone unturned to make the project on a lavish canvas and they’re quite confident of drawing audiences to theatres. The story, dialogues, the characterisation of the lead actors, the humour and the entertaining screenplay are the USPs of the film, they say. The team is believed to be very happy with the output and is planning to promote the film aggressively in the coming weeks. Rules Ranjan has wrapped its shoot and the post production formalities are progressing at a brisk pace. The film is slated to release in the early half of July.

While Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadhi, Viva Harsha, Nellore Sudarshan, Subbaraju, Ajay, Goparaju Ramana too essay crucial roles in the film With huge Supporting cast from BollyWood fame Annu Kapoor, Siddharth Sen, Atul Parchure, Vijay Patkar, Makarand Deshpande, Abhimanyu Singh and Gulshan Pandey. Dulip Kumar is the cinematographer. M Sudheer is the art director for the film.

MOVIE DETAILS

CAST – Kiran Abbavaram, Neha Shetty, Meher Chahal, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Hyper Aadhi, Viva Harsha, Annu Kapoor, Ajay, Atul Parchure, Vijay Patkar, Makarand Deshpande, Nellore Sudarshan, Goparaju Ramana, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Sen.

CREW –

Written and Directed by: Rathinam Krishna

Produced by: Star Light Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Presented by: A.M. Rathnam

Producers: Divyang Lavania, Murali Krishnaa Vemuri

D.O.P – Dulip Kumar M.S

Co-producer – Rinkhu Kukreja

Art – Sudheer Macharla

Choreography – Sirish

Styling (Kiran Abbavaram and Neha Shetty) – Harshitha Thota

Costume Designer – Aruna Sree Sukala

Co- director – Ranganath Kuppa

Marketing Head – Prasad Chavan

P.R.O – LakshmiVenu gopal