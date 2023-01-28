NABARD Chairman calls on CM Jagan

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chairman Shaji KV along with a team of representatives called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Saturday.

Discussions were held on the implementation of various programmes undertaken by the State Government with the help of NABARD.

The Chief Minister said that the programmes being carried out with the help of NABARD in the fields of education, medicine and agriculture are progressing successfully.

The NABARD Chairman appreciated the efforts of the State Government for efficiently utilising the funds for implementing the Manabadi Nadu-Nedu programme in the education sector, construction of new medical colleges and in the agriculture sector.

The Chief Minister said that the programmes undertaken by the Government in the fields of education, medicine, agriculture and women welfare have not only significantly improved the living standards of the people of the state, but are laying good paths for the future of the State.

He also thanked NABARD for its assistance and asked its Chairman to provide similar support in the future as well.

Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry was also present.