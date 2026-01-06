Nache Nache from Raja Saab: Prabhas’ Fans Furious

Raja Saab, the upcoming film of Prabhas will release on January 9th with early premieres planned from the night of 8th. The most awaited ‘Nache Nache’ song has been released in Mumbai in an event and the video song was released for the audience last night. The song impressed Prabhas fans and they are quite furious at the team for not releasing the number in advance. The song is a remix number which presents Prabhas in a stylish look and his dance moves thrilled Rebelstar fans. Nache Nache is the remix of “Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache Nache” from the 1982 Hindi filmDisco Dancer.

The glamour of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar is an asset and the song is shot across some of the beautiful locales of Europe. This party number should have been released long ago by the team and it would have been quite popular during the New Year weekend. The other songs from Raja Saab failed to live up to the expectations and Nache Nache is the best number from the album undoubtedly. The best number is released at the last minute by the team. Right from the styling of Prabhas to the locations and the visuals, the song offers a perfect feast. The song was planned to be released yesterday afternoon but it was finally out in the night.

Raja Saab is a horror fantasy directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory.