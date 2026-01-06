x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nache Nache from Raja Saab: Prabhas’ Fans Furious

Published on January 6, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 Digital Streaming Postponed
image
Nache Nache from Raja Saab: Prabhas’ Fans Furious
image
Homebound joins Oscars’ International Feature Film category
image
Chiru’s MSG trailer breaks all time records
image
January 7th: Big Day for Sankranthi Releases

Nache Nache from Raja Saab: Prabhas’ Fans Furious

Raja Saab, the upcoming film of Prabhas will release on January 9th with early premieres planned from the night of 8th. The most awaited ‘Nache Nache’ song has been released in Mumbai in an event and the video song was released for the audience last night. The song impressed Prabhas fans and they are quite furious at the team for not releasing the number in advance. The song is a remix number which presents Prabhas in a stylish look and his dance moves thrilled Rebelstar fans. Nache Nache is the remix of “Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache Nache” from the 1982 Hindi filmDisco Dancer.

The glamour of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar is an asset and the song is shot across some of the beautiful locales of Europe. This party number should have been released long ago by the team and it would have been quite popular during the New Year weekend. The other songs from Raja Saab failed to live up to the expectations and Nache Nache is the best number from the album undoubtedly. The best number is released at the last minute by the team. Right from the styling of Prabhas to the locations and the visuals, the song offers a perfect feast. The song was planned to be released yesterday afternoon but it was finally out in the night.

Raja Saab is a horror fantasy directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory.

Next Akhanda 2 Digital Streaming Postponed Previous Homebound joins Oscars’ International Feature Film category
else

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 Digital Streaming Postponed
image
Nache Nache from Raja Saab: Prabhas’ Fans Furious
image
Homebound joins Oscars’ International Feature Film category

Latest

image
Akhanda 2 Digital Streaming Postponed
image
Nache Nache from Raja Saab: Prabhas’ Fans Furious
image
Homebound joins Oscars’ International Feature Film category
image
Chiru’s MSG trailer breaks all time records
image
January 7th: Big Day for Sankranthi Releases

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Relief for Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Case
image
AP Genco Creates History With Record 6,009 MW Power Generation
image
Harish Rao Denies Krishna Water Deal Allegations, Hits Back at Congress

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy