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Home > Politics

Nadendla Bhaskara Rao Dies at 87, Leaves Behind a Controversial Political Legacy

Published on April 22, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Nadendla Bhaskara Rao Dies at 87, Leaves Behind a Controversial Political Legacy

Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, has passed away in Hyderabad after prolonged age-related illness. He was receiving treatment at a private hospital and died peacefully, marking the end of a long public life that was both influential and contentious.

For many, Bhaskara Rao’s name instantly recalls the political upheaval of 1984. At the time, he was a senior leader in the Telugu Desam Party and widely seen as the number two after N. T. Rama Rao. When NTR travelled to the United States for medical care, Bhaskara Rao seized a sudden opportunity and with the support from the Congress leadership at the Centre, he took over as Chief Minister in a dramatic turn of events.

His time in chief minister office lasted for just 31 days. NTR returned to India and rallied massive public support, framing the episode as a fight to protect democracy. The momentum quickly shifted. Bhaskara Rao stepped down under mounting pressure, and the episode went on to become one of the most debated moments in state politics.

The aftermath proved difficult for him. He was expelled from the Telugu Desam Party and later joined the Congress. In 1998, he managed a comeback by winning the Khammam Lok Sabha seat. However, the political stigma attached to the 1984 crisis never fully faded. Electoral defeats followed, and his influence gradually declined.

Years later, in 2019, Bhaskara Rao joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Amit Shah. By then, he had largely stepped back from active politics due to age.

He is survived by his son, Nadendla Manohar, who continues to be active in public life and serves as a minister in Andhra Pradesh.

Nadendla Bhaskara Rao’s career cannot be told without mentioning the storm he once stood at the center of. His brief rise to power and rapid fall remain a defining chapter in Andhra Pradesh’s political history.

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