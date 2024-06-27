x
Home > Movie News > Nag Ashwin gives a Clarity about Kalki 2

Nag Ashwin gives a Clarity about Kalki 2

Published on June 27, 2024 by ratnasri

Nag Ashwin gives a Clarity about Kalki 2

Kalki 2898 AD is being released in a large manner across the globe today. There are speculations that the film will have a second installment but there was no official confirmation from the team. The film’s director Nag Ashwin himself confirmed that the second part of the film is on and it would release in the next three years. He said that the team is all excited about the second part of the film. Nag Ashwin along with Prabhas participated in the live interaction on Instagram. Nag Ashin also cleared the air about the cameos. He said that Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salman will be seen in cameos.

Kalki 2898 AD is carrying a terrific buzz all over. The film is a sci-fi entertainer with some of the biggest actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone essaying important roles. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers while Santosh Narayanan scores the music and background score.

