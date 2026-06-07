Nag Ashwin Loves Me, More Than Cinema: Singeetham

Legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and Kamal Haasan combination doesn’t need an introduction. Their combination delivered many classics and when the Legendary actor attended celebration of Sing Geetham event, their bond and mutual respect was evident. Nag Ashwin is producing the musical adventure Sing Geetham, in the direction of Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, who is yet again experimenting to give a new genre and cinematic experience to audiences.

Speaking at the event, Kamal Haasan said, “I know how passionate and dedicated Singeetham is. His ideas are always young and hence, it is way ahead of Gen Z. Even at 71, I am still willing to assist him and learn. I would have been one of the assistants for this film had I known earlier but I am glad the idea I heard 45 years is being produced by Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi. It is the passion that drives film business not the other way around.”

He further said, “During Apoorva Sahodargal, we were the only people responsible for all the losses and we took that leap of faith to bring something new. I know that Ashwin and Vyjayanthi have taken that leap with Sing Geetham and the film is success there itself. My request to audiences would be to Sing Along with Sing Geetham in theatres.” The movie is releasing on 11th June.

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao thanked Nag Ashwin and credited him the execution of his ideas. He said, “I am indebted to Nag Ashwin as he loves me more than cinema. It was my idea but he stood by me to bring it to life and I cannot thank him enough for that.” He got emotional and mentioned that he is lucky to have met Kamal Haasan, Ashwin and many passionate individuals in his cinematic journey. With novel and unique concept Sing Geetham has already created huge buzz and anticipation across all sections of audiences.