x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Nag Ashwin’s Dedication shocks Kamal Haasan

Nag Ashwin’s Dedication shocks Kamal Haasan

TRENDING

image
Tension in Goshamahal and surrounding areas:
image
Jigra Trailer: Sister’s Thirst to Save her Brother
image
NTR to celebrate the success of Devara
image
Convenient Secularism: The Case of Jagan and the Tirumala Laddu Controversy
image
Danam Nagendar braves CM Revanth Reddy on demolitions

Nag Ashwin’s Dedication shocks Kamal Haasan

Spread the love

National-award-winning director Nag Ashwin was the man behind a classic like Mahanati. He has worked for five years on a film called Kalki 2898 AD and the film is releasing this week. The film has several Superstars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone playing several important roles. The look of Kamal Haasan left many surprised and amazed. But Kamal Haasan had many doubts before he signed the film of Nag Ashwin. He was quick to question Nag Ashwin after the talented director narrated the plot and his role.

“Directors generally show the concept designs along with the narration. For an ambitious project like Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin showed me some of the episodes of Amitabh Bachchan who played Ashwatthama. Amazed with this content, I could not say no to Nag Ashwin and his vision. I will be essaying the role of Supreme Yaskin” told Kamal Haasan. But Kamal’s role in Kalki 2898 AD would be like an extended cameo and he has a full-length role in the second part which is yet to be shot. Kalki 2898 AD produced by Ashwini Dutt is releasing on June 27th across the globe.

Next Interesting update on Hrithik and NTR’s War 2 Previous Big News: Rajinikanth in Salman Khan’s Next?
else

TRENDING

image
NTR to celebrate the success of Devara
image
Daavudi song to be added in Devara
image
Rajinikanth Avoids Comment on Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Latest

image
Tension in Goshamahal and surrounding areas:
image
Jigra Trailer: Sister’s Thirst to Save her Brother
image
NTR to celebrate the success of Devara
image
Convenient Secularism: The Case of Jagan and the Tirumala Laddu Controversy
image
Danam Nagendar braves CM Revanth Reddy on demolitions

Most Read

image
Tension in Goshamahal and surrounding areas:
image
Convenient Secularism: The Case of Jagan and the Tirumala Laddu Controversy
image
Danam Nagendar braves CM Revanth Reddy on demolitions

Related Articles

Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot Rithika Latest Pictures Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree Samantha In A Family Wedding ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu Mouni Roy in shimmery grey Malavika Mohanan in red saree Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions Nadiya Switzerland Trip Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends