Nag Ashwin’s Dedication shocks Kamal Haasan

National-award-winning director Nag Ashwin was the man behind a classic like Mahanati. He has worked for five years on a film called Kalki 2898 AD and the film is releasing this week. The film has several Superstars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone playing several important roles. The look of Kamal Haasan left many surprised and amazed. But Kamal Haasan had many doubts before he signed the film of Nag Ashwin. He was quick to question Nag Ashwin after the talented director narrated the plot and his role.

“Directors generally show the concept designs along with the narration. For an ambitious project like Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin showed me some of the episodes of Amitabh Bachchan who played Ashwatthama. Amazed with this content, I could not say no to Nag Ashwin and his vision. I will be essaying the role of Supreme Yaskin” told Kamal Haasan. But Kamal’s role in Kalki 2898 AD would be like an extended cameo and he has a full-length role in the second part which is yet to be shot. Kalki 2898 AD produced by Ashwini Dutt is releasing on June 27th across the globe.