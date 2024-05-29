x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nag Ashwin’s message for Elon Musk

Published on May 29, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues
image
Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan to shoot for Coolie
image
Latest updates of Prabhas’ Fauji
image
Adani controversy reaches Telangana Assembly
image
Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun Complement Each Other

Nag Ashwin’s message for Elon Musk

National-award-winning director Nag Ashwin is ready with his next upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD and the film is due for release. With the support of the Mahindra Group, Nag Ashwin’s team built an AI-powered electric vehicle named Bujji. The vehicle is used by Prabhas in the film and it also has a crucial role told Nag Ashwin. The team is promoting the vehicle all over from the past few days. Bujji is called an Engineering Marvel by many. Nag Ashwin posted a message to Elon Musk, the mastermind behind Tesla.

“Dear @elonmusk sir… We would love to invite you to see and drive our #Bujji… it’s a 6 ton beast, fully #madeinindia Fully Electric & an engineering feat.. And I daresay it’ll make for a great photo-op with ur cybertruck (would be a sight to see them drive together)” posted Nag Ashwin. Elon Musk is yet to reply to the comment of Nag Ashwin. Kalki 2898 AD has Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. The film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies is slated for June 27th release across the globe.

Next Revisiting 2019 Exit Polls: Can 2024 Exit Polls Capture the Voter Pulse? Previous Balakrishna and Vishwak Sen multi-starrer on Cards
else

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan to shoot for Coolie
image
Latest updates of Prabhas’ Fauji
image
Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun Complement Each Other

Latest

image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues
image
Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan to shoot for Coolie
image
Latest updates of Prabhas’ Fauji
image
Adani controversy reaches Telangana Assembly
image
Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun Complement Each Other

Most Read

image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues
image
Adani controversy reaches Telangana Assembly
image
Adani Group Controversy Dominates Indian Parliament Sessions

Related Articles

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look