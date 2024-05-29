Nag Ashwin’s message for Elon Musk

National-award-winning director Nag Ashwin is ready with his next upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD and the film is due for release. With the support of the Mahindra Group, Nag Ashwin’s team built an AI-powered electric vehicle named Bujji. The vehicle is used by Prabhas in the film and it also has a crucial role told Nag Ashwin. The team is promoting the vehicle all over from the past few days. Bujji is called an Engineering Marvel by many. Nag Ashwin posted a message to Elon Musk, the mastermind behind Tesla.

“Dear @elonmusk sir… We would love to invite you to see and drive our #Bujji… it’s a 6 ton beast, fully #madeinindia Fully Electric & an engineering feat.. And I daresay it’ll make for a great photo-op with ur cybertruck (would be a sight to see them drive together)” posted Nag Ashwin. Elon Musk is yet to reply to the comment of Nag Ashwin. Kalki 2898 AD has Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. The film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies is slated for June 27th release across the globe.