Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Home > Movie News

Nag Ashwin’s Small Attempt?

Published on September 16, 2025 by nymisha

Nag Ashwin’s Small Attempt?

Nag Ashwin made his debut with Yevade Subramanyam and he went on to direct films like Mahanati and Kalki 2898 AD. The sequel for Kalki 2898 AD is on but Prabhas is occupied with enough work and films. Hence, Nag Ashwin has decided to attempt a small film. He is done with the script and he started shooting for the film in Chennai. The film features new faces and the film’s official announcement will be made after the shoot concludes. Nag Ashwin has to watch the rough cut after the shoot completes.

Prabhas is shooting for Raja Saab and Fauji. He has Spirit and Salaar 2 for shoot and Prabhas will allocate dates for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD only after completing these two films. Hence, Nag Ashwin started working on multiple scripts and he started the shoot of a small film. He also narrated a script for Superstar Rajinikanth and he is in talks with Alia Bhatt for a women-centric film. Before these, he attempted a small film. Vyjayanthi Movies are producing this small film.

