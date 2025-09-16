Nag Ashwin’s Small Attempt?

Nag Ashwin made his debut with Yevade Subramanyam and he went on to direct films like Mahanati and Kalki 2898 AD. The sequel for Kalki 2898 AD is on but Prabhas is occupied with enough work and films. Hence, Nag Ashwin has decided to attempt a small film. He is done with the script and he started shooting for the film in Chennai. The film features new faces and the film’s official announcement will be made after the shoot concludes. Nag Ashwin has to watch the rough cut after the shoot completes.

Prabhas is shooting for Raja Saab and Fauji. He has Spirit and Salaar 2 for shoot and Prabhas will allocate dates for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD only after completing these two films. Hence, Nag Ashwin started working on multiple scripts and he started the shoot of a small film. He also narrated a script for Superstar Rajinikanth and he is in talks with Alia Bhatt for a women-centric film. Before these, he attempted a small film. Vyjayanthi Movies are producing this small film.