Nag in hunt for a Mass Director

There are lot of speculations about the 99th film of Nagarjuna. After all his recent films bombed at the box-office, the veteran actor is extra cautious. He voted for a Malayalam remake and writer Prasanna Kumar was on board to direct the film. But there are a lot of differences after which Nag and the makers decided to stage a hunt for a mass director. Nag is currently waiting for a mass director to take up the project. The project will go ahead only after the director gets finalized.

Nag is also listening to scripts and if he gets impressed with a new script, he will keep the remake aside. Srinivasaa Chitturi will produce the 99th film of Nagarjuna. He is also holding talks with Mohan Raja for his 100th film and an announcement will be made next year. The film will be bankrolled on Annapurna Studios banner and Akhil Akkineni will have a prominent role in the film.