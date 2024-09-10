Nag joins Rajinikanth’s Coolie

King Nagarjuna has been picking up interesting roles and he is not bothered about his personal image. He is playing an important role in Dhanush’s Kubera that is directed by Sekhar Kammula and the film is in the final stages of shoot. He is also playing an important role in Coolie featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role. Impressed with the role, Nag signed the film and he joined the sets of the film recently. A 40-day schedule of Coolie commenced in Vizag and Nagarjuna joined the sets yesterday. He will shoot for some crucial portions along with Rajinikanth.

Nag’s look has been unveiled by the makers and he sports a different look in Coolie. He plays the role of Simon in Coolie. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is an action drama that discusses about gold mafia in the country. Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Upendra will be seen in other prominent roles. Anirudh scores the music while Sun Pictures are bankrolling this big-budget film. Coolie is planned for a pan-Indian release next year.