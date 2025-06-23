Naga Babu about Niharika’s Divorce: Our Judgment was Wrong

In 2020, Niharika, the daughter of Naga Babu got married to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, but the couple ended their marriage in 2023 due to unresolved differences. In a recent conversation, Naga Babu shared his thoughts regarding Niharika’s divorce. He mentioned, “Niharika and I communicate about everything regularly. I refrain from interfering in my children’s professional lives. Their success at the box office is not what matters to me; rather, their happiness is what I prioritize. When Varun expressed his desire to marry Lavanya Tripathi, my first question was, ‘Will you be happy with her? Do you foresee any conflicts in the future?’ Varun confidently assured me of his happiness with her, and that led to my blessing for their union. It turned out his choice was wise, as they are joyful together now.”

Furthermore, Naga Babu remarked, “In contrast, I misjudged the situation with Niharika. Her marriage was an error on our part; we failed to assess it correctly. We didn’t impose the marriage; when the proposal arose, she accepted it, and we felt it was a favorable choice. Unfortunately, they were not on the same wavelength, leading to a mutual decision to separate. I never pressured them to remain together. Since they were not happy and chose to part ways, I respected their decision. At present, Niharika is focused on producing films and may eventually find another partner in her life.”