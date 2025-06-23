x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Naga Babu about Niharika’s Divorce: Our Judgment was Wrong

Published on June 23, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Naga Babu about Niharika’s Divorce: Our Judgment was Wrong
image
TDP Alliance Government Completes One Year Regime
image
Is Samantha’s Rakt Bramhand Shelved?
image
‘Rappa..Rappa’ dialogue takes Telangana politics by storm
image
Tamil actor Srikanth arrested in Drugs Case

Naga Babu about Niharika’s Divorce: Our Judgment was Wrong

In 2020, Niharika, the daughter of Naga Babu got married to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, but the couple ended their marriage in 2023 due to unresolved differences. In a recent conversation, Naga Babu shared his thoughts regarding Niharika’s divorce. He mentioned, “Niharika and I communicate about everything regularly. I refrain from interfering in my children’s professional lives. Their success at the box office is not what matters to me; rather, their happiness is what I prioritize. When Varun expressed his desire to marry Lavanya Tripathi, my first question was, ‘Will you be happy with her? Do you foresee any conflicts in the future?’ Varun confidently assured me of his happiness with her, and that led to my blessing for their union. It turned out his choice was wise, as they are joyful together now.”

Furthermore, Naga Babu remarked, “In contrast, I misjudged the situation with Niharika. Her marriage was an error on our part; we failed to assess it correctly. We didn’t impose the marriage; when the proposal arose, she accepted it, and we felt it was a favorable choice. Unfortunately, they were not on the same wavelength, leading to a mutual decision to separate. I never pressured them to remain together. Since they were not happy and chose to part ways, I respected their decision. At present, Niharika is focused on producing films and may eventually find another partner in her life.”

Previous TDP Alliance Government Completes One Year Regime
else

TRENDING

image
Naga Babu about Niharika’s Divorce: Our Judgment was Wrong
image
Is Samantha’s Rakt Bramhand Shelved?
image
Tamil actor Srikanth arrested in Drugs Case

Latest

image
Naga Babu about Niharika’s Divorce: Our Judgment was Wrong
image
TDP Alliance Government Completes One Year Regime
image
Is Samantha’s Rakt Bramhand Shelved?
image
‘Rappa..Rappa’ dialogue takes Telangana politics by storm
image
Tamil actor Srikanth arrested in Drugs Case

Most Read

image
TDP Alliance Government Completes One Year Regime
image
‘Rappa..Rappa’ dialogue takes Telangana politics by storm
image
Telangana Police taking death threat to MP seriously

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration