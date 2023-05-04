Naga Chaitanya about the bad phase of the Akkinenis

Akkineni heroes and their fans are left in a tough phase because of the back-to-back debacles. Nagarjuna hasn’t tasted success after Soggade Chinni Nayana and Oopiri which released in the year 2016. Om Namo Venkatesaya, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Officer, Devadas, Manmadhudu 2, Wild Dog, and The Ghost ended up as disasters. Bangarraju ended up as an average grosser. Naga Chaitanya’s last film Thank You ended up as one of the biggest flops for the actor.

Akhil Akkineni has been struggling for the right success. His recent offering Agent is one of the biggest flops of Telugu cinema. Akkineni fans are left disappointed with the poor performance of the films of their favorite actors. Naga Chaitanya is testing his luck with Custody which is releasing on May 12th. During the media interaction, Chaitanya responded about the bad phase of the Akkinenis.

“We always work hard to give a memorable film for our fans. Giving a good film is a gift for their unconditional love and support. The last few films from us did not work out well. The results were bad. Highs and lows in a career are normal. Everyone will have these and we have to travel with them. The tough phase shall pass very soon. I am very confident on Custody and fans will get the needed result” told Naga Chaitanya.

Custody is an action thriller directed by Venkat Prabhu. Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty played the lead roles.