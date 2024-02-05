x
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Home > Movie News

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s realistic approach for Thandel

After the super hit film Love story, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi have teamed up for the second time for Thandel, An action drama about a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters. Bases on real incidents the film is mounted on a huge scale by geetha arts.

As the latest schedule for ‘Thandel’ concludes, the team have released a working stills.

These working stills not only capture the director’s involvement in shaping key scenes but also spotlight the authentic looks of the lead actors. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi appear seamlessly blending into their characters.

The choice of breathtaking natural locations for filming adds another layer to the film’s aesthetic, promising an immersive experience for the audience.

Thandel is big budget film presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vasu. Music by Devi Sri Prasad.

