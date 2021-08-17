Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s dream coming true

Star couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are making wise moves and are busy with their respective films. Samantha made her pan-Indian debut with The Family Man: Season 2 while Chaitanya is making it with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha that will release soon. Goa happens to be the favorite holiday destination for the star couple in the country and the duo even got married in Goa. During their breaks, Chaitanya and Samantha fly to party in Goa.

Chaitu and Samantha have been in search of a lavish beach-faced property in Goa to construct a farmhouse in the coastal state. The duo seemed to have found one and they bought it for a huge price. The star couple also started constructing a farmhouse recently and it is expected to be ready by next year. On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will resume the shoot of Vikram Kumar’s Thank You next month. Samantha is done with the shoot of Shaakuntalam which will head for a theatrical release next year.