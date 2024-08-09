Naga Chaitanya brutally cuts ties with ex-wife Samantha

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were once a happy couple. They had a big wedding in Goa. But in 2021, they split up, which shocked their fans. Both kept working on their careers. Now, Chaitanya is engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala, bringing attention back to his past relationship.

Chaitanya has now unfollowed Samantha on social media. He also deleted most of their pictures together. He did this right before announcing his engagement, which got people talking online. He left only one picture with Samantha, showing them with a car. It’s unclear why he kept this one photo.

It seems Chaitanya planned to remove these posts just before getting engaged to Sobhita. At the same time, Samantha is in Mumbai, working on a new project with Raj and DK. She hasn’t said anything about Chaitanya removing their old photos and memories from his social media.