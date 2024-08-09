x
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Home > Movie News

Naga Chaitanya brutally cuts ties with ex-wife Samantha

Published on August 9, 2024 by ratnasri

Naga Chaitanya brutally cuts ties with ex-wife Samantha

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were once a happy couple. They had a big wedding in Goa. But in 2021, they split up, which shocked their fans. Both kept working on their careers. Now, Chaitanya is engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala, bringing attention back to his past relationship.

Chaitanya has now unfollowed Samantha on social media. He also deleted most of their pictures together. He did this right before announcing his engagement, which got people talking online. He left only one picture with Samantha, showing them with a car. It’s unclear why he kept this one photo.

It seems Chaitanya planned to remove these posts just before getting engaged to Sobhita. At the same time, Samantha is in Mumbai, working on a new project with Raj and DK. She hasn’t said anything about Chaitanya removing their old photos and memories from his social media.

