Naga Chaitanya joins the Porsche Club

Published on May 21, 2024 by ratnasri

Naga Chaitanya joins the Porsche Club

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya has a large collection of cars and bikes in his garage. He owns some of the expensive cars and he often goes on bike rides during his free time. The actor is now a proud owner of Porsche 911 GT3RS and it costs over Rs 3.5 crores in India. Naga Chaitanya bought a Porsche of Silver Metallic Shade and some of the pictures of the car are now going viral. Reports say that this is the 15th car of the country.

Naga Chaitanya also owns a Ferrari, Land Rover and Mercedes Benz. The young actor is completely focused on Thandel and the film is slated for Dasara release. Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti is the costliest film made in Chaitanya’s career and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. GA2 Pictures are producing Thandel.

Next Ramayana shoot Stalled? Previous Jani Master Condemns Rumors of Attending Rave Party
