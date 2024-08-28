x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Naga Chaitanya responds about his Wedding

Published on August 28, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie
image
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster

Naga Chaitanya responds about his Wedding

Naga Chaitanya was seen in Hyderabad city yesterday while promoting a brand that he is endorsing. He interacted with the media and he was questioned about the ongoing speculations about his wedding venue. Naga Chaitanya responded saying that he would reveal the details about the venue and the wedding very soon. He also said that he would get married in the presence of his close ones and it would be a grand wedding. He also responded about the demolition of N Convention owned by the Akkineni family. He said that his father Nagarjuna has expressed his views about the incident and he has nothing much to say about the incident.

Naga Chaitanya is completely dedicated to Thandel, an expensive action drama directed by Chandoo Mondeti. GA2 Pictures are the producers and Sai Pallavi is playing the heroine. The shooting portions reached the final stages and the film is slated for December release. Thandel is made on a budget of Rs 75 crores and it is the most expensive film made in Naga Chaitanya’s career. The Akkineni actor is yet to announce his new film.

Next Darshan gets a shock after Jail Controversy Previous Kavitha Walks Out of Jail, Emotional Reunion with Family
else

TRENDING

image
Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie

Latest

image
Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie
image
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster

Most Read

image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt

Related Articles

Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations