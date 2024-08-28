Naga Chaitanya responds about his Wedding

Naga Chaitanya was seen in Hyderabad city yesterday while promoting a brand that he is endorsing. He interacted with the media and he was questioned about the ongoing speculations about his wedding venue. Naga Chaitanya responded saying that he would reveal the details about the venue and the wedding very soon. He also said that he would get married in the presence of his close ones and it would be a grand wedding. He also responded about the demolition of N Convention owned by the Akkineni family. He said that his father Nagarjuna has expressed his views about the incident and he has nothing much to say about the incident.

Naga Chaitanya is completely dedicated to Thandel, an expensive action drama directed by Chandoo Mondeti. GA2 Pictures are the producers and Sai Pallavi is playing the heroine. The shooting portions reached the final stages and the film is slated for December release. Thandel is made on a budget of Rs 75 crores and it is the most expensive film made in Naga Chaitanya’s career. The Akkineni actor is yet to announce his new film.