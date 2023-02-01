Naga Chaitanya shelves his Next

Naga Chaitanya is currently in the struggling phase and the actor is looking for a perfect hit. He locked ‘Geetha Govindham’ director Parusuram for a film titled ‘Nageswara Rao’. But the actor was not happy with the final script and asked for changes and in between Chay started working on ‘Custody’. He also completed his shoot for Dhootha.

Parusuram was waiting for Naga Chaitanya from many days. Chay completed his ‘Thank You’, which was a disaster. This made Naga Chaitanya think over the script again. As per sources, Naga Chaitanya is in no mood to work for Nageswara Rao and the movie has been completely called off. Parusuram is still reviving the script and we have to wait whether the director will walk to any other actor or will impress chay by making any changes. Besides, Chay announced a film with Venkat Prabhu.