Naga Chaitanya to be seen in a Historic Film Soon

Chandoo Mondeti and Naga Chaitanya worked for three films: Premam, Savyasachi and Thandel. Their recent film Thandel is doing good all over and during the success bash today, Chandoo Mondeti announced that they are going to collaborate for the fourth time very soon. He also made it official that it is a big-budget historic attempt and will be based on the story of Tenali Ramakrishna. Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather ANR played the lead in Tenali Ramakrishna years ago.

Chandoo Mondeti and his team will revise the story and will make it soon. This will be told to suit this generation audience, told Chandoo Mondeti. More details are expected to be out at the right time. Thandel featured Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Nagarjuna and Sobhita Dhulipala are the special guests for the success meet of Thandel today. GA2 Pictures produced the film. Naga Chaitanya’s performance has been widely appreciated by the audience.