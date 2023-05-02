Naga Chaitanya to work with Shiva Nirvana?

After Samantha –Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi, director Shiva Nirvana is all set to direct Naga Chaitanya. Before they worked for a blockbuster Majili and then Shiva Nirvana delivered a dud with Tuck Jagadish. Now he is working for Kushi and sources say that Shiva has narrated an emotional family drama to Naga Chaitanya.

Chay is okay to go ahead with the film and the film is said to be a romantic family drama. Shiva Nirvana is known for making sensible family dramas. For now, he is concentrating on his romantic comedy film Kushi, which is all set to release on September 1st 2023. Naga Chaitanya is done with the shoot of Custody and he is yet to announce his next project. He will take a short summer break before announcing his next project.