Naga Chaitanya’s Emotional Words about his past Marriage

Naga Chaitanya got married to Samantha and the duo parted ways. But the discussion about their divorce has been going on. Chaitanya is quite hesitant to speak about it during his interviews but the actor turned emotional during a recent interview while promoting Thandel. Chaitanya said that he came from a broken family and he knows the value of relationships. About nepotism, Chaitanya said that he doesn’t like to lead a star kid’s life.

“The unfortunate incident that took place in my life happened for many. Why am I treated like a criminal like I have done something drastically wrong? I will think one thousand times to break a relationship. I am a child coming from a Broken Family. I feel bad for what happened. It was a mutual decision and we went our own ways. But unfortunately our divorce became a headline, a topic, a gossip and entertainment. There would be new articles coming if I speak in an interview. There is no full stop for it” told Chaitanya.

Thandel released yesterday and the response is positive. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady.