Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Home > Movie News

Naga Chaitanya’s Emotional Words about his past Marriage

Published on February 8, 2025 by nethra

Naga Chaitanya's Emotional Words about his past Marriage

Naga Chaitanya got married to Samantha and the duo parted ways. But the discussion about their divorce has been going on. Chaitanya is quite hesitant to speak about it during his interviews but the actor turned emotional during a recent interview while promoting Thandel. Chaitanya said that he came from a broken family and he knows the value of relationships. About nepotism, Chaitanya said that he doesn’t like to lead a star kid’s life.

“The unfortunate incident that took place in my life happened for many. Why am I treated like a criminal like I have done something drastically wrong? I will think one thousand times to break a relationship. I am a child coming from a Broken Family. I feel bad for what happened. It was a mutual decision and we went our own ways. But unfortunately our divorce became a headline, a topic, a gossip and entertainment. There would be new articles coming if I speak in an interview. There is no full stop for it” told Chaitanya.

Thandel released yesterday and the response is positive. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady.

