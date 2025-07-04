x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 Crucial Schedule Begins

Published on July 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Prabhas promises to Help Fish Venkat
image
Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 Crucial Schedule Begins
image
Thammudu Movie Review
image
Shankar continues to stay Tightlipped
image
Samantha about her Health Issues

Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 Crucial Schedule Begins

Naga Chaitanya’s NC24

After wrapping up first shooting schedule, the team of Naga Chaitanya’s much-anticipated mythological thriller #NC24 begins a new and crucial schedule in Hyderabad. Directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Dandu, the shoot will take place in three locations across the city to film some of its most significant sequences.

Starting today, this one-month schedule will see Naga Chaitanya and key members of the cast actively participating in scenes that are said to be central to the narrative. The excitement on set is palpable, especially after the team was reportedly thrilled with the rushes from the earlier schedule. The picture shows Naga Chaitanya standing in a cave with a pickaxe in one hand and a rope in another.

Chaitanya, who underwent a striking transformation for this role, is said to be bringing intense dedication to this project. The concept video already sparked intrigue, hinting at a never-before-seen avatar of the actor.

Produced by BVSN Prasad under SVCC in collaboration with Sukumar Writings and presented by Bapineedu, NC24 is shaping up to be a one-of-its-kind cinematic experience. Ragul Dharuman cranks the camera, while Ajaneesh B Loknath composes the score.

The makers are gearing up to reveal the film’s title and lead cast soon.

Next Prabhas promises to Help Fish Venkat Previous Thammudu Movie Review
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas promises to Help Fish Venkat
image
Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 Crucial Schedule Begins
image
Shankar continues to stay Tightlipped

Latest

image
Prabhas promises to Help Fish Venkat
image
Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 Crucial Schedule Begins
image
Thammudu Movie Review
image
Shankar continues to stay Tightlipped
image
Samantha about her Health Issues

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy inaugurates Malabar Gold’s manufacturing unit in Hyd
image
Warangal Politics Heat Up as Konda Family Faces Backlash
image
YSRCP Liquor Scam: SIT Confirms Chevireddy’s Key Role

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event