Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 Crucial Schedule Begins

After wrapping up first shooting schedule, the team of Naga Chaitanya’s much-anticipated mythological thriller #NC24 begins a new and crucial schedule in Hyderabad. Directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Dandu, the shoot will take place in three locations across the city to film some of its most significant sequences.

Starting today, this one-month schedule will see Naga Chaitanya and key members of the cast actively participating in scenes that are said to be central to the narrative. The excitement on set is palpable, especially after the team was reportedly thrilled with the rushes from the earlier schedule. The picture shows Naga Chaitanya standing in a cave with a pickaxe in one hand and a rope in another.

Chaitanya, who underwent a striking transformation for this role, is said to be bringing intense dedication to this project. The concept video already sparked intrigue, hinting at a never-before-seen avatar of the actor.

Produced by BVSN Prasad under SVCC in collaboration with Sukumar Writings and presented by Bapineedu, NC24 is shaping up to be a one-of-its-kind cinematic experience. Ragul Dharuman cranks the camera, while Ajaneesh B Loknath composes the score.

The makers are gearing up to reveal the film’s title and lead cast soon.