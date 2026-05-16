Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma completes highly crucial schedule

Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming mythical thriller Vrushakarma, directed by Karthik Dandu of Virupaksha fame. The movie, which features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady and Sparsh Shrivastava in a pivotal role, is rapidly nearing completion.

Produced on a grand scale by SVCC and Sukumar Writings, and presented by Bapineedu, Vrushakarma has already created a massive wave online, with its first glimpse crossing over 20 million views. Following the success of Thandel, Naga Chaitanya’s collaboration for this first-of-its-kind mystic thriller has generated immense curiosity.

To amp up the excitement, the makers recently unveiled stunning behind-the-scenes stills from a major schedule that was successfully wrapped in Rajasthan. These intriguing glimpses showcase majestic palaces and timeless architecture, offering a peek into the rich visual canvas and intense narrative scale of the film.

With the filming almost done, post-production is moving at a rapid pace, featuring extensive CGI and sophisticated visual effects to deliver an immersive cinematic experience. The makers are planning a grand worldwide theatrical release, and the official release date announcement is expected to come out very soon. More exciting updates will follow