Naga Shaurya-Malvika Nair’s feel-good romance Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi first look launched

People Media Factory and Dasari Productions are joining forces to produce Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi, a feel-good romance, written and directed by Srinivas Avasarala. Naga Shaurya and Malvika Nair, the hit pair that created magic on-screen with their chemistry in Kalyana Vaibhogame, play the leads in the project. People Media Factory has backed two big commercial successes in 2022, namely Dhamaka and Karthikeya 2, with their filmography comprising several hits like Goodachari, Oh Baby as well.

The combo of actor Naga Shaurya and director Srinivas Avasarala has given us two memorable films in the past, Oohalu Gusagusalade and Jyo Achyutananda. Both the films are best examples that they bring the best out of each other. The films have aged so beautifully over the years, enjoying great reception in theatres, television and OTT alike. With Phalana Abbayi Phalana Abbayi, they look set to score another hit with their hattrick project.

An attractive first look of the film was launched today. Both the leads Naga Shaurya and Malvika Nair are seen listening to music while donning formal winterwear and leaning onto one another over a journey. The aesthetic costumes, the cute on-screen pairing and the floral borders in the poster indicate a sweeping romance made on a large canvas. The eye-catchy poster instantly piques your curiosity.

A humourous announcement video of the first look was launched yesterday where the lead actors get together on a call with Srinivas Avasarala, discussing the absence of any updates surrounding the film. When Shaurya even says, ‘Even RRR has released in theatres’, Srinivas Avasarala cheekily responds to him that RRR had three letters while Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi has four (when read as PAPA) before confirming the launch date (January 2).

Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi is a romance spanning a decade revolving around the highs and lows in the relationship of a couple. The film takes the viewers through their journey as they age from 18 year-olds to 28 year-olds. The romance element in the film is expected to be very realistic, mature and sensible and the director has claimed he would be presenting love in seven different hues, akin to a rainbow. Srinivas Avasarala’s conversational dialogues are a major USP of the film, the makers say.

Kalyani Malik, who scored the music for Naga Shaurya-Srinivas Avasarala’s earlier collaborations, is the composer for Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi as well. The shoot of the film was wrapped up recently and more details surrounding the film’s release will be out shortly.

Movie Details:

Cast: Naga Shaurya, Malvika Nair, Srinivas Avasarala, Megha Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar, Abhishek Maharshi, Sri Vidya, Varanasi Soumya Chalamcharla, Harini Rao, Arjun Prasad

Producers – T G Vishwa Prasad and Padmaja Dasari

Director – Srinivas Avasarala

Co Producer – Vivek Kuchibhotla

Story – Screenplay – Dialogues – Srinivas Avasarala

Dop – Sunil Kumar Nama

Music – Kalyani Malik, Vivek Sagar(kafeefi song)

Editor – Kiran Ganti

Art Director – Azmat Ansari(UK), John Murphy(UK), Ramakrishna

Executive Producer – Sujith Kumar Kolli

Associate Producers – Sunil Shah, Raja Subramanian

Lyrics – Bhaskarabhatla, Lakshmi Bhupala, Kittu Vissapragada

Choreographers – Raghu, Yash, Riyaz, Chau, Gule

Co-Directors – Sri nivas D, H.Mansingh (H.Maheshhraj)

Make Up – Ashok Jatipati, Ayesha Rana

Costume Designer – Harsha Challapalli

PMF Content Head – Satya Bhavana Kadambari

Head Digital Marketing – Vani Madhavi Avasarala

Publicity Design – Anil Bhanu

Pro – Lakshmi Venugopal

PMF Digital Media Promotions- Pramadesh.V